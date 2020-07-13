Deere (DE +3.4% ) revs higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $189 price target, raised from $160, saying small agriculture consumers are "proving remarkably resilient" despite the pandemic with "positive implications” for H2 2020 and into 2021.

Also, demand for large ag equipment has remained resilient compared to other machinery categories, and Deere's "critically important large ag business [is] benefiting from longer-term replacement demand and differentiated technology tailwinds."

DE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.