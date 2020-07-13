El Pollo Loco (LOCO +3.4% ) rallies after becoming the first national chicken brand in the category to roll out its own vegan chicken alternative system-wide.

The company says customers can now make it vegan on request when ordering a chickenless Pollo taco or burrito at all 485 restaurant locations upon request. The vegan alternative also removes the cheese and the creamy cilantro dressing on the burrito.

“Our customers provided feedback through our social channels. We listened and quickly reformulated the recipe in a matter of a couple months," says CEO Bernard Acoca. "Evolving our customer favorite Chickenless Pollo innovation takes us another step further in the plant-based space and continues our commitment to championing making healthier eating more accessible and affordable," he adds.

El Pollo Loco trades at $14.96 vs. the 52-week range of $6.15 to $16.65.

Source: Press Release