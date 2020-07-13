For its 2Q20 preliminary results, Hexagon's (OTCPK:HXGBY +3.2% ) adjusted operating profit stood at €226M ($239M) with an EBIT margin of 25.3%

Net sales of €897M ($976M), ahead of analyst estimates of $966.7M.

Segments organic growth, Industrial Enterprise Solutions was down 10% and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions dropped 9%.

Continued software and services growth coupled with China recovery and temporary short-term cost saving measures led to the company's earnings resilience amid a challenging economy.

Hexagon had a one-off charge of €135M in Q2 as it implements long-term cost saving actions which is likely to result in annualised cost savings of ~€125-150M by the end of 2020.

2Q20 earnings are scheduled for July 24, 2020.