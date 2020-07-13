GSD Holdings (GDS -2.8% ) announces the resale of up to 24.62M Class A shares at $10.88/share held in a Hillhouse's manged account that owns total 49.76M shares in the company.

The proposed maximum offering is $267.82M.

The ADSs issuable on deposit of the Class A ordinary shares have been registered under a separate registration statement.

The registration of the offer and resale of securities hereunder does not necessarily mean that any of the securities will be sold by the selling stockholders under this prospectus supplement or otherwise.