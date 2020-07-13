Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH +4.8% ) announces that the first patient has initiated treatment in Phase 3 study of INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy for COVID-19.

The 500-subject study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of INOpulse therapy in COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen.

The primary endpoint will assess the proportion of subjects that had respiratory failure or mortality.

Under the recently completed emergency access program, 180 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 received INOpulse treatment, and preliminary data demonstrated that at day 14 from treatment initiation, recovery rate was 73.0% and mortality rate was 6.3%.

INOpulse technology utilizes targeted pulsatile delivery of inhaled nitric oxide, providing antiviral potential, as well as improved arterial oxygenation.