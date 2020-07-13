Pieridae Energy (OTC:PTOAF) says KBR, the engineering company it hired to build its proposed Goldboro LNG export facility in Nova Scotia, is pulling out of an agreement to provide a fixed price contract for the job.

The company says KBR will no longer enter into a lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for the project as agreed in March 2019, although it could provide the services on other terms.

Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen says the company is considering options including legal action in response, but already has engaged in talks with other firms that could replace KBR.

Goldboro's status remains "solid," Sorensen tells Bloomberg, with most key permits in hand and a 20-year contract with a German energy company to buy half of the project's LNG.