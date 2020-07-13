Semis gain after Analog Devices snaps up Maxim

Earlier today, Analog Devices announced plans to purchase Maxim Integrated for over $20B in stock.

SunTrust analyst William Stein sees the merger as "somewhat favorably for ADI owing to the strategic advantages of size and diversification, combined with modest EPS accretion."

Stein sees a potential rival bid from other analog semi players like Texas Instruments (TXN +0.7% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +2.3% ), or Infineon. But Stein sees that outcome as "relatively unlikely."

Morgan Stanley notes that the deal would leave Texas Instruments (TXN +0.7% ) as bigger than the combined entity in power management, while ADI would "modestly extend its lead in data converters from the mid-40s to around 50%."

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.5% today compared to the 1% gain for the tech sector.