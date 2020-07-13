Select leisure stocks are having a rough session as the COVID-19 developments in parts of states like Texas, Florida and California trend in the wrong direction.

Underpinning the selling pressure, the threat of more social distancing restrictions has increased due to rising hospitalization and death rates from the virus.

Notable decliners include Drive Shack (DS -13.6% ), Bowl America (BWL.A -7.4% ), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -0.2% ) and Cedar Fair (FUN -1.2% ).

Callaway Golf (ELY -0.7% ), which owns a stake in Topgolf, is also lower.