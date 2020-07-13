Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT -2.8% ) initiates enrollment in the Phase 2b portion of Phase 1/2b study of ARQ-252, selective topical small molecule Janus kinase type 1 inhibitor, in chronic hand eczema.

The Phase 2b portion of the study will assess the safety and efficacy of ARQ-252 cream 0.1% once daily and ARQ-252 cream 0.3% once daily or twice daily versus vehicle applied once daily or twice daily for 12 weeks to patients with chronic hand eczema.

The Company expects topline data from the trial in 2H 2021.