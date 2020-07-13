Barclays (BCS -0.6% ) says the recent regulatory changes will positively impact its core capital, providing the bank a bigger buffer to absorb potential losses during the coronavirus crisis.

The bank expects to report a CET1 capital ratio of ~14% at the end of Q2, up from 13.1% as at March 31 and ahead of market expectations.

In addition, the British bank expects risk weighted assets lower than previously anticipated.

In 1H20, market income was strong, while consumer and corporate businesses reflect challenging income and impairments.

Half-year result to be published on July 29