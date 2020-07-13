Golden Valley Bank (OTCPK:GVYB) reported 2Q20 net profit of $988,245, a growth of 22% Y/Y. On a pre-tax basis, earnings stood at $1.41M, a 27% Y/Y increase.

For the second quarter, assets, loans and deposits were up by 20.1%, 71.9% and 15.1% respectively.

More than 450 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Plan loans were submitted during Q2.

Improving asset quality is reflected in 0.04% of total assets reported non-performing while the average stood at 0.88% of total assets for the bank’s national peer group.

For protection against economic uncertainties , Golden Valley has set aside $3M in loan loss reserves.

