Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.0% ) Gary Kelly CEO says the company needs to see passenger traffic triple to avoid layoffs or furloughs. The airline company isn't free to make any workforce moves until October 1.

Delta Air Lines <> is alerting passengers from a recent flight from Atlanta to Albany that three passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

In another development in the airline sector, JetBlue (JBLU -0.8% ) says it will keep the middle seat empty on planes until at least September 8.