MEDNAX (MD +6.7% ) appoints Mark Ordan as CEO, succeeding Roger Medel, the Company’s founder, though Dr. Medel will remain a board member until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Ordan previously served as CEO of Quality Care Properties.

The Company also appointed additional new directors: Thomas McEachin, Guy Sansone, John Starcher, and Shirley Weis, and current directors Cesar Alvarez, Michael Fernandez, Pascal Goldschmidt, Carlos Migoya and Enrique Sosa. have stepped down from the Board. Mr. Sansone has succeeded Mr. Alvarez as Chair of the Board.

The company also announced that Starboard Value which owns ~10% in the company, has withdrawn its director nominations.