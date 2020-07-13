The pandemic hasn't changed the overall timeline for phasing out LIBOR, New York Fed President John Williams said in a webinar hosted by the Bank of England and the New York Fed.

"There are now 537 days until the existence of LIBOR can no longer be assured," he said.

LIBOR is woven into the financial system, and has served as a key benchmark on which the prices of a host of financial products are based — from individual mortgages to corporate loans and interest rate swaps.

But Williams points out the importance of replacing LIBOR. "LIBOR submissions from banks are largely based on judgment, rather than real numbers, making the rate vulnerable to manipulation and fraud, and bringing increased risk with its use in financial contracts," he explained.

One recommended replacement is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). "SOFR is based on a much higher volume of underlying transactions than LIBOR, making it more representative of market conditions and less vulnerable to manipulation," Williams said.

The pandemic has confirmed "the resilience of robust reference rates, including SOFR," he added.

During the market turmoil caused the coronavirus, the various overnight secured and unsecured funding rates that the New York Fed publishes "all moved in concert," he said, illustrating the the value of robust reference rates.

The regional Fed started publishing SOFR averages in March, just before the pandemic took hold.

Much more still needs to be done. Areas of focus include addressing challenges associated with legacy contracts, the development of a forward-looking SOFR rate, and finalizing the Alternative Reference Rates Committee-recommended spread adjustment for legacy contracts transitioning to SOFR.

"I hope it goes without saying that new use of USD LIBOR in financial contracts should stop," he said.

