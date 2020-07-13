Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF +1.7% ) reports increased gold sales and a higher gold price contributed to a 196% Y/Y increase in the company's free cash flow to $56M in Q2.

During the quarter, the company, sold 130,745 ounces of gold, a 16% improvement, in line with higher production. Average realized price of gold increased by 32% to $1,731/oz.

Gross revenue for the quarter was $227M, +54% while net cash generated from operating activities was $144M, up 151%

The Sukari gold mine produced 130,994 oz of gold, +11%

In terms of openpit mining, the total ore mined was 4.1M tonnes at an average grade of 0.98 g/t, a 14% increase in tonnes year-on-year and a 40% improvement in grade year-on-year, predominantly driven by mining in the higher-grade Stage 4 North and West areas of the openpit.

The company reaffirms annual guidance of 510,000 ounces to 525,000 ounces, and kept cost guidance unchanged