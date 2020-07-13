MKM Partners has trimmed targets on the cinema stocks based on an "extremely clouded" outlook, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc not only with open theaters but also big Hollywood production schedules.
Focus should return to liquidity until there is a broad re-opening," the firm says - and with major markets in California, Texas and Florida seeing rising cases, it would be surprised to see theaters "able to re-open nationwide before September at the earliest."
That means box office would be near zero well into Q3.
It's cut its fair value estimation on AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.8%) to $4.50 from $5 (vs. current price of $4.57), and trimmed its target on No. 3 chain Cinemark (CNK +2.4%) to $18 from $21 (35% implied upside). It has a Buy rating on Cinemark and Neutral on AMC.
Meanwhile it also trimmed its target on Buy-rated IMAX (IMAX -3.1%) to $18 from $20, and cut its target on National CineMedia (NCMI +0.8%) to $3 from $3.50.