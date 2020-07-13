MKM Partners has trimmed targets on the cinema stocks based on an "extremely clouded" outlook, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc not only with open theaters but also big Hollywood production schedules.

Focus should return to liquidity until there is a broad re-opening," the firm says - and with major markets in California, Texas and Florida seeing rising cases, it would be surprised to see theaters "able to re-open nationwide before September at the earliest."

That means box office would be near zero well into Q3.

It's cut its fair value estimation on AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.8% ) to $4.50 from $5 (vs. current price of $4.57), and trimmed its target on No. 3 chain Cinemark (CNK +2.4% ) to $18 from $21 (35% implied upside). It has a Buy rating on Cinemark and Neutral on AMC.