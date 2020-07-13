Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-85.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.06B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, C has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.