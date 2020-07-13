TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW -9.6% ) inks a software licensing deal with its subsidiary InnovaQor in line with its recently proposed telemedicine joint venture with Rennova Health.

The agreement allows InnovaQor to unitize features from TPTW's TV and social media platform "Viewme Live" and to incorporate streaming features with a laboratory information system platform.

It is estimated to cost ~$3.5M, which is planned to be funded from future capital raising.

"Completing this process puts us one step closer to creating the opportunity for TPTW to utilize its technology platforms to help through telemedicine and to help fight against Covid 19 here domestically and internationally," said CEO Stephen J Thomas III.