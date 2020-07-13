Starting today, Amazon's (AMZN +1.9% ) third-party sellers will face stricter quantity limits for storing goods in U.S. warehouses as the e-commerce giant preps for holiday shopping.

The change will impact all categories, though the limits will vary by product.

As part of the push, Amazon is waiving its inventory removal fees to help free up more space.

From Amazon's announcement:"Given the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on all of us, we are preparing early to deliver a great holiday season for our customers and selling partners—building out capacity as quickly as we can so we can deliver products customers need and want directly to their doorsteps and help you continue to grow your business."

