Jefferies has raised its price target on Facebook (FB +0.6% ) and peers set to benefit from a brighter view toward the market for digital advertising.

It's increased its Facebook target to $285 from $250 (now implying 16% upside), saying that checks show "healthier-than-expected ad spend" for May and June.

And improvement is accelerating, analyst Brent Thill notes, saying spending trends will improve through the second half and digital ads should boost market share.

Along with the Facebook bump, he's raising his target on fellow Buy-rated stocks Alphabet (GOOGL +0.9% ) to $1,800 from $1,450 (implying 16% upside), and Snap (SNAP -0.3% ) to $30 from $20 (18% upside).