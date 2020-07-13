L Brands (LB +3.4% ) trades notably higher after the bankruptcy filing of mall competitor RTW Retailwinds. RTW operates former L Brands property New York & Company.

The thinning field of apparels chains could be an advantage for L Brands. The list of retailers filing for bankruptcy just since May includes Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC and J. Crew.

Shares of L Brands have performed better than most peers in the apparel retail sector. Some investors have been pointing to the strong results of L Brands' Bath & Body Works direct business, which saw sales soar 85% higher in Q1.