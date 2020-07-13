There are now two Division I conferences that will not be playing fall sports in 2020. The Ivy League announced its decision last week, and the Patriot League did so earlier today.

The Ivy League for now is planning on starting winter sports after Jan. 1 (they would typically get up and running roughly in November), while the Patriot League is holding off on any winter sports decision. It should be noted that football is likely a money-losing proposition in both conferences.

Whether a trend has been set that will eventually engulf all of college football (and then pro sports as well) remains to be seen. The Ivy League was about the first to cancel spring sports a few months back. Within days/weeks, sports all over the globe followed.

For now, major football conferences like the Big Ten and the Pac-12 will be playing conference-only schedules, while the ACC and SEC are mulling the same.

In the pro arena, moves to restart baseball, basketball, hockey, and football continue. In golf, hopes to resume letting fans into tournaments have been dashed, and this fall's Ryder Cup has been canceled.

Names of interest include broadcasters like Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), and NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and gambling operations like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), and Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN). There's also Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:LCA) which just went public via SPAC.