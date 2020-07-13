Seeking Alpha
Tellurian fails to qualify in LNG supply tender; $2.5B Petronet deal expires

Tellurian (TELL -6.5%) has failed to qualify in a tender for supply of competitively priced gas to India, as the company's $2.5B tentative stake sale deal with top Indian gas importer Petronet LNG expires, Economic Times reports.

Petronet last September signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase as much as 5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas from Tellurian's proposed Driftwood LNG terminal for 40 years, in a deal concurrent with Petronet making a $2.5B equity investment for an 18% stake in Driftwood.

Tellurian already said to would delay its target date to begin construction of the Driftwood project terminal in Louisiana until H1 2021.