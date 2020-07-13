Sunrun (RUN +6.3% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target at KeyBanc, which praises the company's proposed purchase of Vivint Solar (VSLR +6% ) as creating an industry leader with superior market share.

The consolidation of the two biggest solar installers in the U.S. would result in a strong foothold in an industry that is otherwise fragmented, KeyBanc's Sophie Karp says, estimating a 23%-26% market share once the deal is complete.

The combined company could achieve $90M worth of synergies and enjoy a more diverse asset base that may be able to expand into new areas more easily, the analyst says.

A bigger Sunrun also potentially could attract new investors and "represent one of the few investable clean energy names that is in demand with multiple classes of investors," Karp writes.

Karp also raises her price target on overweight-rated Vivint to $18 from $12, expecting shares will trade closely aligned with rising Sunrun shares.

RUN's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish.