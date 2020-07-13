Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares are currently down 2.7% after an annual filing last Friday showed that Jack Ma dropped his stake from 6.2% to 4.8% over the past year.

Alibaba didn't disclose the average selling price of Ma's divestment, but he would've walked away with about $8.2B by Friday's closing price.

BABA Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai reduced his stake from 2.2% to 1.6% over the same period.

Ma retired as Alibaba's chairman last year and recently left SoftBank's board to focus on philanthropic efforts.