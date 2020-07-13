Credit Suisse lowers estimates on Molson Coors (TAP -0.8% ) on concerns over revenue growth amid an uneven pandemic recovery

"A second virus peak in Southern and Western US states is forcing a reversal of re-openings. We estimate these states account for 35% of beer shipments, and together with states maintaining restrictions, 55% of beer shipments are back under restriction. Open Table reservations data show that in cities reversing openings, dining steadily rose to -60% YOY in late June, but slid to -72% by early July."

The firm now sees Q2 EPS of $0.63 for Molson vs. $0.75 consensus and 2020 EPS of $2.96 vs. $3.10 consensus. An Underperform rating is kept in place and price target of $31. The average Wall Street price target is $44.21.