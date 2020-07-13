U.S. crude oil production already has peaked, with the record output level struck earlier this year as the high-water mark, Parsley Energy (PE +0.6% ) CEO Matt Gallagher tells the Financial Times.

"I don't think I'll see 13 million (bbl/day) again in my lifetime,” the 37-year-old Gallagher says.

April's oil price crash was "hands down" the worst in recent history, and will have a lasting impact on the sector, Gallagher says. "Our industry is the industry of mobility and comfort" - referring to fuel for car and air travel and for heating and air conditioning - "and mobility is being drastically rethought, and there will be new innovations on comfort."

While new capital restraint is now "trickling into the industry," the shale sector has "not been gifted with discipline" and often has been led by management teams who "put up very little personal risk and had very lopsided upside reward based on growth," the CEO says.