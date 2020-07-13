Seeking Alpha
Market pares gains as momentum stocks lose some steam

About: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

The broader market is fighting back from an afternoon swoon where momentum stocks ran out of steam and the Nasdaq dipped into negative territory.

The S&P is up 0.9%, the Dow is up 1.75% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.5%.

Tesla is off its highs, but still up 5%. Apple, up 2%, and Amazon, up 1%, are paring gains.

The Dow is still outperforming thanks to healthcare stocks, with Pfizer (NYSE:PFEup 5% and UnitedHealth up 4.2% (and 12+ points). The Healthcare sector is up 2%.

At 2 p.m. ET the Treasury reported a budget deficit of $864.1 billion.