Los Angeles and San Diego schools to be online only; Newsom ramps up shutdowns

"This announcement represents a significant disappointment for the many thousands of teachers, administrators and support staff," say the two school districts in a joint statement.

Los Angeles will begin the school year exclusively online on August 18, while San Diego starts on August 31. Both say they'll begin in-person instruction "as soon as public health conditions allow."

The two take note of rising Covid-19 infection rates over the past few weeks, and say those countries that have reopened schools did so alongside declining infection rates.

In other school news, both the Ivy League and Patriot League have canceled all fall sports.

Alongside, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide shutdown for indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos/museums, and cardrooms. Bars, he says, must shut down all operations.

He's also ordering shutdowns of fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, hair salons/barbershops, and malls in 30 counties.