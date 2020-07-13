U.S. June budget deficit swells to $864B on SBA spending

The U.S. government spent $1.10T in June, far outstripping the $240.8B in total receipts and marking the largest monthly shortfall ever.

More than half of the increase in the deficit was due to a $511B increase in Small Business Administration budget outlays, primarily for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Compares with a deficit of $8.48B in June 2019.

Cash expenditures for loan forgiveness under the PPP will occur in future months, the U.S. Treasury said in a note.

Fiscal YTD, the deficit is $2.74T vs. a deficit of $984.4B for the entire fiscal 2019.

Previously: U.S. government deficit YTD exceeds full year FY2019 (June 10)

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.