Vuzix (VUZI +7.7% ) announced the recent granting of a series of patents and patents pending, focused on wearable computer and augmented reality smart glasses.

In the past 3 years, the company's patent portfolio has grown from 90 patents and patents pending to 166 across a range of IP including waveguides with holographic optics, laser and micro LED display integration and fashion forward industrial designs.

"Vuzix IP includes our patent portfolio and the secret sauce for the manufacturing in volume of the IP contemplated," president & CEO Paul Travers commented.