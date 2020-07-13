Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.7% ) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to begin service on the seventh liquefaction train at its nearly $2B Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia.

Kinder Morgan says Train 8 will be ready for service on July 13, while Unit 7 is still in various stages of commissioning; trains 1-6 already are in service, with Train 1 entering service in October and Train 6 in April.

Elba is designed to liquefy ~2.5M mt/year of LNG, equivalent to ~350M cf/day of natural gas.

Kinder Morgan last week was downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs, citing relative valuation vs. large-cap midstream peers.