Six years after its launch, Microsoft (MSFT -2.0% ) is spinning out its Xiaoice chatbot as a standalone company.

The AI-based chatbot is aimed at Chinese consumers and has the personality of a teenage girl to add more human and social elements.

Microsoft will retain a stake in the new company, and Xiaoice will license technologies from Microsoft for future R&D efforts.

The new entity will keep serving existing users while expanding the tech to other companies in China, Japan, and Indonesia.

Microsoft claimed Xiaoice reached 660M users and 450M third-party smart devices around the world.