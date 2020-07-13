Trivago (TRVG -2.7% ) CEO Axel Hefer confirms that the increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in key regions of the U.S. is having an impact on U.S. consumers.

"With a significant deterioration of the health situation, you see a significant drop in travel activity," he notes. Conversely, he says that when the company sees a significant improvement in the health situation and clear communication from the government that it is safe to travel, an increase in demand has resulted.

U.S. airline travel was down 72% Y/Y on Saturday and Sunday per TSA data.

Shares of Trivago are down 31% YTD.