The mall tenants that had the worst record of paying rents in April and May are generally delivering the most improvement in June, according to Odeon Capital's Alex Arnold.

For example, entertainment tenants (i.e., mostly movie theaters) went from paying 0% of May rent to paying 23% of June's.

Softline retailers also staged a dramatic improvement — to paying 41% of June's rent vs. 18% in both May and April.

Hardline retailers paid 66% of June rent vs. 55% in May.

For mall operators, Arnold expects that the biggest near-term gains will be in the names that were hurt the most by enclosed mall exposure; names like Simon Property (SPG -0.0% ), Taubman Centers (TCO +0.8% ), Macerich (MAC +1.9% ), CBL (CBL +1.9% ), Washington Prime (WPG +0.6% ), and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI -2.0% ).

And while they'll still face significant challenges due to shopping trends overall, at least they won't have to deal with fundamental business transformation in tandem with a 70% collections deficit.

Early checks suggest payments may be even better in July, Arnold wrote.

But the sector still isn't in the clear. "There remain tenancy unknowns from the fallout of the shutdown (incl. bankruptcies) and ongoing headwinds in many locations as store fleet optimization becomes a tier-1 priority for most retailers," he said.

