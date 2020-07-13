Healthcare is the rare leader today, but is still looking for a breakout moment.

The SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) is up about 1.2% in afternoon trading on enthusiasm about COVID-19 drug reports.

Pfizer was granted Fast Track status from the FDA for COVID vaccine candidates. Altimmune announced positive preclinical data for its intranasal vaccine candidate. Nano cap electroCore said the FDA has signed off on emergency use of a device for the acute treatment of adults with known or suspected COVID. And a third of a group of South Korean patients showed improvement on Gilead’s remdesivir.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), up more than 5%, is driving XLV (its fourth-largest holding at 4.84%). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), up 3%, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), up 4%, and Merk (NYSE:MRK), up 1.5%, round out the gains for the top three holdings.

While Healthcare hasn’t been a leader of late, it’s shaken off its defensive nature, rebounding sharply from the lows on hopes of a windfall from a COVID vaccine or treatment. The flood of Fed cash has also blurred the lines between defensives and cyclicals.

XLV is down 1% in the last 6 months and the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off 3%.

In May, Michael Gayed wrote on Seeking Alpha that “there is a ton of support around the $97-100 level” and that held “it could look to build on recent momentum”. That’s been borne out and the 200-day moving average has provided support in the last six weeks.

Gayed said a breakout could come when the 50-day MA moved above the 200-day, which happened in early June, but it’s just been a choppy grind.

Shares of XLV are still on track finish today more firmly above the 50-day MA of $128.