Cinema stocks are starting what looks like a new leg down today after the news that California would reclose indoor operations for theaters statewide (along with restaurants, bars, wineries, zoos, museums, fitness centers, places of worship and related locations).

AMC is down 5.5% , at its session low; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is down 1.9% to its own session low. IMAX is -4% .

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is paring gains but is still in positive ground for the day, +1.9% . Sector peer Reading International (RDI +0.7% ) has trimmed its best gains of the day.