Supervisors at Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Centinela copper mine in Chile have voted in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, their union chief tells Reuters.

A total of 94.7% of members reportedly voted for a stoppage, which can be confirmed only after a period of mandatory government-led mediation that usually lasts 5-10 days.

Last week, members of the union representing workers at Antofagasta's Zaldivar mine voted in favor of strike action starting July 15, pending government-led mediation.

