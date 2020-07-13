In an expected development, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) appears to be the latest airline set to warn employees on job cuts or furloughs.

The company is reportedly going to inform pilots this week about potential furloughs in the fall due to low travel demand as the pandemic continues to play out.

American can't lay off any employees or issue furloughs before October 1 under the terms of the federal grant program. American, which has about 15K pilots, has already offered early retirement packages under an agreement with the Allied Pilots Association union.

Shares of AAL are down 58% YTD.