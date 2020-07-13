Pandemic will push up the already 'record high' corporate debt

Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) annual Corporate Debt Index survey implied that corporate debt is rising faster than profits over the last 5 years.

Company debts have grown fastest in US and Switzerland, with Germany being the second highest, thanks to car manufacturers and their financing business.

Net borrowings currently stand at $8.3T (+8.1% Y/Y) as of Jan'20, and another $1T could be added in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is world most indebted company, with $192B in net borrowing. However, some companies have no debt at all and some like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have vast cash reserves of $104B.

Companies usually take debt for acquisitions, share buybacks and dividends.

"As bond investors, we care most about a company’s ability to repay its debts. Most importantly we will be looking for signs that a company is strengthening its position when conditions improve – using surplus cash flow to pay down debts rather than spending it or issuing new shares to rebalance the financing mix between equity and borrowing. This pushes bond prices higher, generating capital gains for investors.” said Seth Meyer, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager.

