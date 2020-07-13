Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) put two portfolio companies — Geodigm Corp. (dba National Dentex) and CIBT Global — on non-accrual status during Q2.

The two investments represent an aggregate par amount of ~$200M, or ~2% of its portfolio; they're the only portfolio companies that ORCC has on non-accrual status.

The BDC also estimates that its net asset value per share as of June 30, 2020 was $14.45-$14.60, up from $14.09 at March 31, 2020.

That comes to about 17%-18% higher than ORCC's closing share price of $12.33 on June 30, 2020.

The company's total portfolio was ~$9.6B in aggregate par amount at quarter end vs. $9.5B at Q1 end.

