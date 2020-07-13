Market reverses sharply to end in red; California rollbacks spur selling

Stocks ended the day down as California's decision to roll back some opening measures accelerated selling into the close.

The S&P closed down 0.9% , the Dow was flat and the Nasdaq fell 2.1% . The S&P finished at about 3,155 down from an intraday high of 3,235.

All California counties must close indoor activity in certain areas like restaurants and bars, while LA and San Diego counties will start the school year with online classes in August.

The California moves shook a market that was already struggling with a reversal in momentum stocks, which had charged higher midday. Apple, down 0.4% , and Amazon, off 3.3% , had been more than 4% higher earlier.

Tesla, which hard-charged above $1,600, ended down 3.2% .

When the dust settled, just 4 sectors of 11 were in positive territory. Healthcare led, up 0.5% , still riding positive COVID drug data from before the bell and helping the Dow. Technology was the laggard, down 2.1% . Microsoft fell 3% .

In commodities, crude futures fell 2.2% and gold edged up 0.2% .

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) made a run at the 320 resistance level and stumbled again, ending at 314.84. It got as high as 322.71 intraday.