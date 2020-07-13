Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ:WINS) gets a notice from Nasdaq on July 10, notifying the company that its delayed SEC filings for 2019 give Nasdaq an additional basis for delisting Wins's securities.

However, after a July 2 hearing, a Nasdaq hearings panel granted on July 10 Wins Finance's request for continued listing subject to certain conditions, which includes being current on all delinquent filings by Oct. 1, 2020.

Wins Finance plans to hire a new auditor by July 17, the date required by the panel.

