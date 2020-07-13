As coronavirus cases spike around the U.S. and the world, Apple (AAPL -0.4% ) is adjusting its schedules for returning workers.

Retail staff impacted by the recent wave of store closures will shift to remote work. More than 90 of Apple's 271 U.S. retail locations have had to close again due to the virus spikes.

Apple will ship coronavirus test kits to retail and corporate employees working from home.

The company doesn't expect workers at the U.S. office to return before the end of the year, but Apple expects "full resumption" for "many" offices in Asia-Pacific and Europe over the coming months.

The pandemic isn't dulling analyst optimism around the company. Earlier today, Wedbush raised Apple to a new Street-high target on the 5G tailwind and services momentum.