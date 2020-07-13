Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is closing KFC dining rooms at corporate-owned stores in Florida because of COVID-19 risk, according to Reuters.

A letter sent to franchisees indicated that Florida restaurants would only operate drive-thru and suggested owner-operators consider doing the same in other hot spot regions like Arizona, California and Texas.

Studies continue to show that the virus spreads most easily among groups of people in enclosed spaces, especially with super-spreader events in which one infected person passes the virus to multiple people indoors.

Shares of YUM are flat in AH trading and are down 13.25% YTD.