Led by strong demand, Pan Global Resources (OTC:PGNRF +44.6% ) upsized its earlier announced non-brokered private placement from 11.5M units to 16.7M units at $0.18/unit.

Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.28 for two years from offer close.

Warrants expiry date may be stretched if the shares achieve a volume weighted average trading price greater than $0.32 for 20 consecutive trading days, after four months and one day following offer close.

Gross proceeds are expected to be $3M instead of the original $2.07M; to be used in advancing the company’s exploration program in southern Spain and working capital purposes.

Offer is expected to close on or about July 20, 2020.