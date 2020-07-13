Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) closed lower as the market waits for direction from an OPEC meeting later this week, with August WTI settling -1.1% to $40.10/bbl and September Brent -1.2% to $42.72/bbl.

The potential easing of OPEC+ production cuts next month and a potential rebound in U.S. production "could add pressure on the supply side of the equation," Stephen Innes, global chief market strategist at AxiCorp, tells MarketWatch.

But Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, plays down the overall implications of such a move, which "should not lead to a change in views on the market, with most assuming that OPEC+ would start easing cuts by this stage already."

Separately, U.S. crude oil production from seven major shale formations is expected to decline by 56K bbl/day in August to ~7.49 M bbl/day, the lowest in two years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.

The biggest decline is forecast for the Eagle Ford, where output is expected to drop by 23K bbl/day to 1.1M bbl/day, the lowest level since August 2017.

