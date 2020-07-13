Germany-based HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA for Q2 to land significantly above market expectations. The company boosted its full year guidance due to the strong trends.

The online meal provider says it experienced very strong customer demand throughout Q2, partly influenced by lockdown measures due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Based on the strong performance in the second quarter of 2020 and continued strong trends in the early part of the third quarter 2020, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 40% and 55% to now between 55% and 70% and narrows its full year 2020 EBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 6% and 10% to now between 8% and 10%."