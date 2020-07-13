Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) will extend its clinical collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with two new clinical trials evaluating the combination of anti-Trop-2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in bladder and lung cancer patients.

Roche will conduct two open-label randomized Phase 1b/2 studies using its MORPHEUS platform.

MORPHEUS-mUC will randomize checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-naïve metastatic urothelial cancer patients who have failed to respond to platinum-based chemo to receive either the combo or Tecentriq alone.

MORPHEUS-Lung will randomize CPI-experienced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients who failed to respond to platinum-based chemo to receive either the combo or docetaxel alone.

On another note, IMMU announces that the first subject has been enrolled in a Phase 2 study, NeoSTAR, evaluating presurgical administration of Trodelvy in patients with localized triple-negative breast cancer. The primary endpoint is pathological complete response rate at week 12.