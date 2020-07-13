Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) plans a public offering of 3.5M class A common shares to raise capital to repay debt and to fund acquisitions.

Expects to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 525K shares.

Plans to use proceeds to pay down the balance under its revolving credit facility, to fund acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

In late June, PSTL amended its revolving credit facility to include additional properties and increase the advance rate of the borrowing base to 60% from 50%.